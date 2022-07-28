Lady Gaga Reacts to Doja Cat's Playfully High-Pitched Cover of 'Shallow' on TikTok: 'That's a Serve'

Gaga released "Shallow" — a collaboration with Bradley Cooper for the film A Star Is Born — in 2018

Lady Gaga is showing support to Doja Cat!

On Wednesday afternoon, Doja Cat went on Instagram Live and and delivered a playful, high-pitched rendition of Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

In the video, Doja Cat, 26, is seen lying on her bed, wearing a multi-colored crochet top with her hair spiked into pink devil horns.

The "Woman" singer later gave the rendition another attempt — but this time, she laid back and stretched her arm up to the ceiling as she belted out the lyrics.

A fan captured a recording of the live stream and shared it on TikTok — prompting Gaga, 36, to comment, "LADY THATS A SERVE."

Earlier this week, Doja Cat appeared in the music video for her collaboration with Post Malone titled "I Like You (A Happier Song)." In the colorful video, Doja Cat is seen running topless through a field of flowers as she serves as Malone's muse for his painting.

Earlier this month, the "Need to Know" singer was also entangled in some social media drama with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, when the actor, 17, shared publicly her attempts to recruit him as a wingman in winning the affections of his costar Joseph Quinn.

Last week, however, Schnapp told Variety that he and Doja Cat each offered the other an apology and have cleared the air.

"I'm super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings," he told the outlet. "So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally OK with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted.'"

Schnapp added: "It was all good. I love her. I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but like, in reality, it's like a two minute thing."

Meanwhile, Gaga kicked off the European leg of her Chromatica Ball Stadium tour in support of her album of the same name earlier this month. After a two-year delay, the tour — which was originally postponed in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic — kicked off with a sold-out show in front of 54,000 people at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.