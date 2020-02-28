Lady Gaga Reveals That She 'Completely Quit' Smoking 'Cold Turkey': 'It Is So Brutal'

Lady Gaga says she has officially called it quits when it comes to smoking cigarettes.

The pop superstar, 33, opened up about letting go of her cigarette addiction during an interview Friday on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d smoke 40 cigarettes all day long,” she revealed. When Lowe, 46, questioned her about quitting again, Gaga assured him that she means business this time.

“I swear on my life I’m not smoking cigarettes,” she confirmed. “I completely quit — I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful.”

Gaga also discussed the making of her forthcoming album — she says compiling it was a difficult journey. She released her new single “Stupid Love” on Friday. “This was very emotional for me making this album and I cried constantly and I was writing poetry constantly,” Gaga said.

“There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me,” she explained.

“I think the best way to describe all of the things that you just said is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy,” Gaga said of her upcoming new tunes.

“You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud,” she said. “But I go, I said, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'”

In “Stupid Love,” the star sings about unwillingly wanting love. The music video opens with dramatic music and a card that reads, “The world rots in conflict.”

“There’s all kinds of laws and constructs and things that have built all around us and you know what?” Gaga said before sharing how she hopes her track can make difference. “I want this song to come out and I’d love for it to collapse as many of those walls as possible and people to be saying, ‘I want your stupid love. I love you.'”