Lady Gaga shared the sweet words to fans on Thanksgiving, days after she was nominated for two Grammy awards

Lady Gaga Says She's 'Praying for Everyone' Who's Had a 'Very Hard' Year: 'My Heart Is with You'

Mother Monster is "grateful for people" this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga shared a touching message to those who've had a challenging 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose [sic] had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live—families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital," the 34-year-old tweeted.

"My heart is with you ❤️ Truly ❤️ All day," she added. "I’m grateful for people."

The Thanksgiving message comes just two days after Gaga was nominated for two Grammy Awards in the best pop vocal album for her March album, Chromatica, and in the best pop duo/group performance for her song with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me."

In 2016, Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, recalled a favorite Thanksgiving celebration with her daughter in her cookbook with husband Joe.

“Before sitting down to dinner that night, we all gathered for a drink at the bar," Cynthia wrote in Joanne Trattoria Cookbook about the holiday at their family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria. "As we finished our cocktails and moved to the back of the restaurant to sit down to dinner, Natali remarked that it’s a good luck tradition to break a plate. I looked over at Stefani, who was standing in the threshold of the dining area."

“She had picked up a plate and had it raised hands-over-head. I gasped as she slammed the plate down," she added. "It shattered and chipped one of our brand new floor tiles. Joe was not happy about that, but it became an unforgettable moment from a very special night that our family will always cherish.”

This year, the Germanotta family have another book to celebrate: Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, which Gaga and Cynthia wrote together.