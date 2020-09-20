Lady Gaga Praises Ariana Grande, Says Making 'Female Friend' in the Industry Is 'Like Watching a Pig Fly'

Lady Gaga is thankful to have found a friend in Ariana Grande.

During a candid interview with Lee Cowan on CBS Sunday Morning, Gaga, 34, noted how difficult it is for women in the entertainment industry to be friends with one another, one of the reasons she's happy to have connected so well with Grande.

"I love that girl," Gaga said of her 27-year-old "Rain of Me" collaborator.

"You know how hard it is to make a female friend in this business?" Gaga asked Cowan, adding, "In this business, having a female friend is like watching a pig fly."

Gaga recently opened up about her relationship with Grande at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, where the duo scooped up three awards for their hit duet: song of the year, best collaboration, and best cinematography.

As she accepted the pair's first award of the night for best collaboration, Gaga praised Grande and said the two "turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds" as they made the collab.

"This means the world," Gaga said as she accepted her award from Jaden Smith. "Ariana and I really connected through this song."

"Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters," she added. "Girl, this is for us. We both been through some s— together, but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari, I love you."

Earlier this month, Gaga's longtime choreographer Richy Jackson shared similar sentiments about the pop icon's relationship with Grande. When it came to her "Rain on Me" collab," a track from Gaga's album Chromatica, Grande "glided" right into the Gagaland galaxy, Jackson told PEOPLE.

Jackson shared that the two were "like sisters" working together.

During rehearsals, the duo "were laughing, cracking up, speaking about fashion, going over the dance moves, talking to each other, coordinating with each other," he said.

"It's always hard work," Jackson added. "Though we were working, it was still such a good time."

In March, the "7 Rings" hitmaker showered Gaga with love for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!” Grande wrote in a heartfelt social media tribute, along with a photo of the pair cuddling up together.