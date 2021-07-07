Lady Gaga Poses Topless in Makeup-Free Sunny Summer Video

Summer looks good on Lady Gaga!

The 35-year-old singer stripped down for some topless tanning in the backyard, in a video posted to Instagram, Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May your 🖤 shine like the ☀️," the House of Gucci star captioned the quick clip, in which she's holding her chest and gazing serenely. Gaga kept it casual in the makeup-free footage, wearing nothing but a pair of pearl earrings as her brown hair blew in the breeze.

Making the most of the summer season, Gaga recently shared another sultry snap in the great outdoors. Last month, the "Rain on Me" singer posted two Boomerang videos on Instagram showing off her curves, captioning the post with a string of rainbow heart emojis to symbolize Pride Month.

In one clip, Gaga flashed a smile, keeping her eyes and forehead out of the frame, as she laid in the grass in a pink camisole, seemingly sans pants. In the second, nearly identical clip, she coyly touched her hair and flaunted her figure. Fans soon flooded the comment section with compliments and messages promoting equality.

The "Stupid Love" singer recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Born This Way album, made famous for its vocal message of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. City officials in West Hollywood granted her a key to the city and declared May 23 as Born This WayDay.

"You've been the motherf---ing key to my heart for a long time," the artist told the crowd, who cheered for her at the inaugural event. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."