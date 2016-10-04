Lady Gaga is hopeful her Super Bowl halftime performance will garner “Applause” — and go down in the history books!

“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” Gaga, 30, told Radio Disney host Candice in a new interview, airing Friday. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”

With four months to go before she takes the field in Houston on Feb. 5, Gaga can’t help but look back at the icons who have performed before her. As for her favorites?

“Michael Jackson was incredible. I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows,” she added. “Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too. I want people to feel the patriotism of the event.”

Jackson took the stage for a medley of hits, from “Billie Jean” to “We Are the World,” in 1993, while Ross took the field in 1996 and “The Boss” in 2009. Over the years, fellow pop royalty — from Prince and Madonna to Beyoncé — have headlined the halftime set as well.

Last week, Gaga confirmed that she’ll be headlining the high-stakes gig — formally dubbed the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show — on social media, writing: “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!”

2017 will mark the second year the singer has performed at the sporting event: Last year, she delivered a flawless rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of football’s biggest game.

In addition to the halftime show, Gaga is preparing for the Oct. 21 release of her fifth album, Joanne. To support the highly anticipated LP, the pop star has teamed up with Bud Light for a dive bar tour, on which she’ll perform songs old and new, like current single “Perfect Illusion.”

More raw than the pop she’s released in the past, Gaga told Radio Disney she wanted to go in a different direction with the disco-rock track and the album — available for pre-order Oct. 6 — on which it appears.

“I’m always trying to push it a little bit. I’ve always been that way,” she said. “I like to be different. I like to never be on trend — I’d rather not be trendy.”

And keeping with the classic theme, the singer — who announced her broken engagement with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney in July — said she may go to back to basics when she dresses up for Halloween.