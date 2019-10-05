Lady Gaga Shows Off New Pink Hair as She Celebrates One Year Anniversary of A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga is tickled pink as her soundtrack turns one today!

The singer, 33, marked the one-year anniversary of the release of the movie album from A Star Is Born, and she commemorated the milestone on Saturday.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” she captioned the picture with her new pink hair.

Also in the photo, Gaga holds a plaque honoring the soundtrack’s sales milestones. It earned double-platinum status in the U.S., and more than six million copies were sold globally.

The album’s lead single, “Shallow,” topped the charts and became one of the most awarded songs of all time, garnering an Oscar and Golden Globe Award this year for best original song, the BAFTA Award for best film music and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for best song.

The single also scored four Grammy nominations and won two of them — one for best pop duo/group performance and one for best song written for visual media.

Gaga co-wrote the award-winning song with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

In addition, Gaga and costar Bradley Cooper have performed the famous song twice live. In January, they performed the ballad together in public for the first time, during Gaga’s Enigma residency show at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Then, they were back together the next month at the 2019 Academy Awards, where they stole the show with their intimate duet.