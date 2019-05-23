Lady Gaga Will Perform at the Apollo Theater for the First Time: 'Always Been a Dream of Mine'

One of Lady Gaga‘s dreams is coming true.

The nine-time Grammy winner is set to perform at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Monday, June 24, for an invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners to celebrate the merging of the two companies. Howard Stern announced the concert on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

“Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I’m excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue,” Gaga, 33, said in a statement.

Fans can win tickets to the event through an email sent to qualified SiriusXM subscribers. Fans who have subscribed since May 5 of this year will have the opportunity to win a trip to New York for the concert. More information can be found at siriusxm.com/Gaga.

The performance will also air on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel and Pandora NOW. Pandora listeners will have access to selected highlights from the show through user-generated playlists and curated stations.

The performance coincides with World Pride Month, which will be celebrated in New York City this year.

Image zoom Lady Gaga

RELATED: Lady Gaga‘s Met Gala Arrival Was Insane: See Every Incredible Photo

This isn’t the first time SiriusXM has hosted private concerts at the Apollo.

Paul McCartney performed in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, Pitbull in 2015, Guns N’ Roses in 2017 and U2 in 2018.

Gaga is currently in residency at the Park Theater at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She also won an Oscar earlier this year for her performance in A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper, taking home the award for Best Original Song for the hit, “Shallow.” The pop star’s most recent studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Theo Wargo/WireImage

RELATED: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Chris Evans and More Stars React to New Restrictive Abortion Bills

“After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company,” President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, Scott Greenstein, said in a statement. “SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will get the opportunity to be part of this once in a lifetime musical experience and we can’t wait.”

Earlier this month, Gaga wowed fans with her arrival at the 2019 Met Gala, for which she was a co-chair with Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Arriving to the pink carpet for the “Camp”-themed event, Gaga wore a pink ball gown and proceeded to uncover multiple outfits hidden underneath it.