Everything to Know About Celebrity Aries (Including Who's the Ultimate Aries) from Aliza Kelly

Welcome to Aries season! The cardinal sign kicks off not only the spring season, but also the whole Zodiac wheel and the entire astrological cycle. The fiery sign includes a significant amount of our favorite celebrities and they all lead with the same beautiful blind optimism.

Lady Gaga, Paul Rudd and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few famous Aries, and as celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly explains in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, they all "love barreling through life with this distinctive impulsivity."

Lady Gaga, Paul Rudd, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

She notes that they are represented by the ram and are known to be "spontaneous, ambitious, fierce and competitive." "There's nothing Aries love more than being number one," Kelly says, adding that Aries' define cardinal energy, "which is all about intuition and motion and movement and bravery and courage."

Gaga, 36, was born on March 28 and is the epitome of raw Aries energy. "She is assertive, she is action-oriented, she has never doubted herself for a second, and she is going to keep on going head first until she gets that EGOT, baby," Kelly exclaims.

lady gaga Lady Gaga | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The singer-songwriter won her 13th Grammy Award Sunday night for her second album with music legend Tony Bennet, Love For Sale, and Kelly believes her non-stop work ethic is just further proof that Gaga "defines Aries."

Similarly, one of the industry's hardest-working actors shares similar Aries energy: Paul Rudd. PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive "just keeps getting better and better with age," according to Kelly. Rudd is on the brink of his 53rd birthday, but you would never guess it from his ageless looks and unstoppable track record.

The actor most recently appeared in the blockbuster Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, and it seems not a year goes by without a new Rudd project.

"The dedication Paul Rudd has to his craft is truly unmatched and is most definitely in the style of an Aries," Kelly says. "You can see the determination and ambition through the variety of his acting roles."

Paul Rudd arrives on the red carpet at the Ghostbusters: Afterlife World Premiere on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Ghostbusters Premiere, New York, United States - 15 Nov 2021 Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"He makes it all look easy with that Aries optimism," she adds, noting that his age-defying handsomeness is not surprising considering he falls into the first sign of the zodiac. ("Aries are the baby," she says, which also explains Kourtney Kardashian's youthful glow.)

Kardashian is "everyone's favorite Aries baby" and turns the big 4-3 on April 18. "She has big 'don't mess with me' energy, and with every stubborn, sarcastic remark, and 'my way or the highway' attitude, we not only fall more in love with her, but we also respect her," Kelly says about the "iconically ageless" reality star.

That same youthful vibe also applies to A-list Aries including Pharrell and Celine Dion, as well as one who counts anniversaries instead of birthdays: Mariah Carey.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kelly refers to the Fantasy hitmaker as "Aries royalty" with her unmistakable diva energy. "She's fierce, she's fiery," she points out. "She has the talent and the attitude to back it up."

"Aries do whatever they want in the most beautiful, fun, bombastic ways," Kelly adds about the incredible qualities these big names all posses. "Aries are indeed sexy, they are indeed impulsive and optimistic, and the always leave us wanting more."