Lady Gaga's New Man's Ex-Wife Seemingly References Their Relationship in Her Instagram Caption

Lady Gaga has moved on to a new man and his ex-wife appears to be familiar with the singer — or at least her music.

On Tuesday, just two days after Gaga, 33, was photographed kissing her monitor engineer Dan Horton, 37, during a Los Angeles brunch date, Horton’s ex-wife, actress Autumn Guzzardi, shared one of her headshots to Instagram.

Alongside the professional photo, Guzzardi, 37, chose to quote lyrics from one of Gaga’s Grammy-winning tunes in her caption.

“Poker Face ❤️,” she wrote beside the image, seemingly referencing her ex-husband’s new relationship, before adding the hashtags “#actress #broadway #headshot #nyc #musicals #offbroadway #rock #beauty #pop.”

Guzzardi, who is currently starring in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages, was previously married to Horton for five years. The two tied the knot in 2013, and Guzzardi’s most recent Instagram post of her Nashville-based ex-husband is from 2017.

In Feb. 2018, Guzzardi filed for divorce from Horton, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Tennessee court documents obtained by Radar Online. A marital dissolution agreement was settled upon by April 4, 2018.

Image zoom Autumn Guzzardi Autumn Guzzardi/Instagram

RELATED: A New Flame? Lady Gaga Photographed Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton in L.A. During Brunch Date

In the time since that day, Horton has appeared to move on with Gaga, whom he’s been working with since November 2018.

On Sunday, the pair were spotted kissing at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California. Multiple onlookers told PEOPLE exclusively that Gaga and her monitor engineer appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining.

In one photo, the pop singer was seen standing and bending over to kiss Horton as he sat at their table at the L.A. hot spot.

A fellow diner said Gaga — who “looked amazing” in black cutoff shorts, a black bodysuit and boots — remained low-key at the eatery and turned down photos with fans who approached her as she and Horton left.

“She seemed confident and in a good place,” added the diner.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Everything to Know About Lady Gaga’s Rumored New Boyfriend, Audio Engineer Dan Horton

Another source said the budding couple dined for about an hour and were deep in conversation.

“They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” said the source, who added that Gaga and Horton popped by Lemonade to pick up a couple beverages before heading back to Granville.

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the diner pointed out. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Horton is the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group and has previously worked with other big-name artists such as Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino End Engagement

The audio engineer has been working with Gaga since before she started her Las Vegas residency. Jerry Harvey Audio, which creates in-ear monitors for singers, shared a photo in March taken by Horton of some of Gaga’s audio equipment.

Gaga’s new relationship also comes a few months after PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in February that she and Christian Carino called off their engagement shortly before the Grammy Awards.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source said at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga was also previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, but the two parted ways a year later.