Lady Gaga Met New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Through Friends, Says Source: She's 'Very Happy'

Caught in a new romance!

Over Super Bowl weekend, Lady Gaga went public with her new boyfriend, tech investor Michael Polansky.

According to a source who spent time with the pair, they met through mutual friends.

“They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” adds the source. “They seemed very happy together.”

Image zoom Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty

Indeed, Gaga and Polansky were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on a balcony in Miami on Saturday, ahead of her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert. The next day, the new couple was photographed leaving Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Then on Monday, the Grammy winner made her new relationship Instagram official when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with her new boyfriend on a yacht, with the caption: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️”

Polansky is the CEO of the Parker Group, Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s businesses and charities.

Rumors of a new relationship began swirling on Dec. 30, when Gaga, 33, was snapped smooching Polansky, 36, at Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas, where the pop star has two smash residencies, Enigma and Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

According to an insider at the time, the two were kissing for at least an hour.

Last February, PEOPLE confirmed Gaga called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino. It appeared she had moved on last summer, when she was linked to sound engineer Daniel Horton after the pair were photographed kissing during a brunch date in Los Angeles.

