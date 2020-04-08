Lady Gaga and New Beau Michael Polansky Are Going Strong: Inside Their Love on Lockdown

Image zoom Lady Gaga Instagram

Lady Gaga and new boyfriend Michael Polansky are — quite literally — closer than ever.

Amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, the “Stupid Love” singer, 34, has been spending quality time with the tech investor, 36, at her house in Malibu, California, where “she’s very serious about staying home,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

According to the source, the couple has “been hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food” while self-isolating.

Last month, Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) posted on Instagram that she and Polansky were “going strong playing video games and cards and taking care of ourselves.” The pair were first linked at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas; Gaga confirmed the relationship in February when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with Polansky on a yacht.

A source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that the A Star Is Born actress met Polansky through mutual friends. “They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” the insider said about the couple going public with their relationship. “They seemed very happy together.”

During a radio interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show in March, Gaga — who ended her engagement to agent Christian Carino early last year — admitted that she “did not like being single” but that it made her stronger and more open to her eventual relationship with Polansky.

“I think that opening your heart in that way is very difficult, and it’s scary,” she said, adding that her new music has “made me open for a place where I could fall in love.”

In addition to nurturing her relationship, Gaga is currently working on One World: Together at Home, a virtual benefit show with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization which will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

The special, airing April 18, has already raised $35 million and will feature sets by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

In addition, pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan are set to be featured.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families around the world will be headlined.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement Monday.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, BBC One will air the special internationally on April 19, and the broadcast is set to be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube.

