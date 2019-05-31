Lady Gaga Has a Flawless Recovery After Nearly Falling During Enigma Residency Performance

There can be a hundred people in the room, but only one to save Lady Gaga from a fall!

The “Speechless” singer came close to meeting the ground during her Thursday Enigma residency performance in Las Vegas, according to video captured by fans.

While getting off of an extravagant, moving prop, the 33-year-old almost fell as she sang her hit song “Judas.” Luckily, two of her dancers were able to catch her just before she landed.

But most impressive of all? Gaga’s flawless vocals throughout the stumble.

“Sweet baby Jesus THANK GOD the guys caught her 😩 she kept it going as if nothing happened though,” one fan tweeted.

Gaga fans worried that the singer could have hurt her hip, for which she underwent surgery in 2013 and forced her to cancel the Born This Way Ball tour. Since then, the songstress has suffered even more extreme symptoms of her fibromyalgia, which she opened up about in the Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“Thanks to the dancers for saving her hip,” another fan tweeted.

Thursday night’s performance was extra special for Gaga, as it marked the start of her Haus of Gaga exhibition at Park MGM. The walkthrough features over 10 years of the singer’s most iconic outfits, including some of her Super Bowl performance outfits, the headpiece she used in the “Telephone” music video and her iconic meat dress.

Gaga celebrated earlier that day by surprising her little monsters with a tour of the exhibit alongside Nicola Formichetti, who created the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress.

“Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualized during her career,” said Formichetti, who curated the exhibit. “Our vision for Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga’s most iconic moments that will leave them in awe.”

After the exhibit ends, select items will go up for auction, with proceeds being donated to the Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta to support the mental wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world.