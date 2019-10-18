Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage While Hugging Fan During Las Vegas Show — But Assures Fans She's Okay

Image zoom Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mother monster Lady Gaga took one mother of a fall on Thursday night.

While performing during her sold-out Las Vegas residency show Enigma, the 33-year-old singer plummeted off of Park MGM’s Park Theater stage, landing in the pit of the audience on her back.

At the time, Gaga was being held by a male fan who she had invited onstage with her (a treat for one lucky concertgoer she builds into every show before a stripped-down performance of her hit, “A Million Reasons”).

She had climbed into the man’s arms while greeting him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience, but he lost his footing while bouncing her around, slipping and falling.

Footage captured by onlookers showed the snafu from multiple directions.

Luckily, Gaga quickly recovered — returning to the stage and continuing the show.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later remarked. “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

Ever the professional, Gaga even went on to assure the visibly shaken fan that she wasn’t angry.

“You alright? Come on up!” she told him. “Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you okay?”

“Can you promise me something?” she asked him. “Will you just forgive yourself right now for that happening? It takes two to tango!”

He also looked to follow her advice, praising Gaga and revealing he’s been a fan of hers for over a decade.

“I think it’s amazing!” she said. “11 years and we f—ing love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. … We fell into each other’s arms, Jack! We’re like Rose and Jack from the Titanic!”

She also begged her Little Monsters not to come down hard on the fan for his mistake. “If anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them,” she said in another fan-captured video. “It’s complicated being up here. But thank you for coming up.”

This isn’t the first time Gaga has had an accident like this while performing.

“I’ve fallen off the stage before,” she told audiences on Thursday night, according to video captured on the scene. “I’ve actually staged-dived. It was like a run but then I stopped leaping and just dropped.”

The Oscar and Grammy winner has been open, too, about her ongoing health issues and the effects they have had on her career.

Back in 2017, she revealed she suffered from fibromyalgia — a disorder that, according to the Mayo Clinic, causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, as well as fatigue and sleep, memory and mood issues.

That same year, her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, showed just how debilitating the condition can be. Throughout the film, she undergoes treatments to help ease muscle spasms causing pain on the entire right side of her body.

“Do I look pathetic?” she asked in one scene, putting her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.”

Gaga’s fibromyalgia has led the star to cancel a leg of her tour in the past. And in 2013, she also was forced to scrap several tour dates to have surgery on her broken hip.

As for any pain felt from Thursday’s fall, Gaga has remained silent about it on social media.

She did, though, share photos of herself both before and after the concert, in an effort to show her pre-show and post-show routine.

Pre-show? That includes a “hard workout” and then “Galactic laps” in the pool.

After performing, Gaga takes an “ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20” and then sits in “a compression suit packed with ice packs for 20” more minutes.