In her very first Grammy Awards performance, Lady Gaga performed a duet with none other than the legend himself, Elton John. She ran through a medley of her major hits before she sat down at the piano opposite John for a duet of her "Speechless" that wound into his "Your Song."

Gaga also picked up her first two awards that year, for best electronic/dance album (The Fame) and best dance recording ("Poker Face").