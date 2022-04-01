A History of Lady Gaga at the Grammys
The 12-time Grammy winner and 34-time nominee has performed almost every year she's been invited — and never not made an impression
Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammys
In her very first Grammy Awards performance, Lady Gaga performed a duet with none other than the legend himself, Elton John. She ran through a medley of her major hits before she sat down at the piano opposite John for a duet of her "Speechless" that wound into his "Your Song."
Gaga also picked up her first two awards that year, for best electronic/dance album (The Fame) and best dance recording ("Poker Face").
Lady Gaga at the 2011 Grammys
Could anyone forget this one? Gaga was carried down the red carpet from an egg and finally emerged on stage to give a stirring rendition of "Born This Way."
That year, she won three Grammys: best pop vocal album (The Fame Monster), best female pop vocal performance and best short form music video ("Bad Romance").
Lady Gaga at the 2015 Grammys
After a bit of a break from the show, Gaga returned in 2015 with collaborator Tony Bennett, and the two performed a series of standards.
Together, they also won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for Cheek to Cheek.
Lady Gaga at the 2016 Grammys
Gaga was tapped to perform the Grammys' tribute to David Bowie, who died just weeks before the show. In an outfit and wig that paid homage to the musical icon, she joined guitarist Nile Rodgers to sing his most memorable singles, including "Space Oddity," "Fashion" and "Changes."
Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammys
The singer completely shifted gears one year later, rocking out with Metallica on the band's hit "Moth Into Flame."
Lady Gaga at the 2018 Grammys
In 2018 it was back to the piano (and ethereal gowns) for Gaga, who brought Mark Ronson on stage with her in a heartfelt performance of "Joanne," dedicated to her father's late sister of the same name, followed by "A Million Reasons."
Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammys
In her most recent Grammys appearance, Gaga went off the deep end with her original tune "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Bradley Cooper didn't join in this time, though collaborator Mark Ronson was there.
"Shallow" earned her two awards, best pop/duo group performance and best song written for visual media, while she won a best pop solo performance award for "Joanne."