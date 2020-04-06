Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are organizing a star-studded virtual show to aid healthcare professionals battling the global coronavirus pandemic — and Lady Gaga is helping to lead the charge.

On Monday the two organizations, along with the “Stupid Love” singer, announced the One World: Together at Home special, which will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Curated in collaboration Lady Gaga — who revealed that she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million for WHO — the April 18 special will feature appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

In addition, pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will be featured.

David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan are also set to be featured.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families around the world will be headlined.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said.

Recently, Martin and Legend took part in Global Citizen and the WHO’s Together at Home series, which has featured virtual performances at A-listers’ homes in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough have all participated in the campaign thus far.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, BBC One will air the special internationally on April 19, and the broadcast is set to be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube.

