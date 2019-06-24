Will Lady Gaga and Newly Single Bradley Cooper Stage A Star Is Born Reunion at Glastonbury?

A Star Is Born fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s on-stage chemistry shouldn’t look to Glastonbury.

Recent rumors that the two would reunite at the British music festival to perform songs from their Oscar-winning film were shut down by festival organizer Emily Eavis shortly after they emerged.

“Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” Eavis wrote on Twitter Monday.

She added that fans could, however, catch a screening of the film at the Pilton Palais Cinema tent on Friday, along with other hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Rocketman and The Goonies.

Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.) https://t.co/vUovpJAZuM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 24, 2019

Glastonbury takes place from June 26-29, and this year features headliners like The Killers, Janet Jackson, the Cure, Vampire Weekend and Miley Cyrus.

Speculation that Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 33, would be teaming up as Jackson Maine and Ally once again kicked off Sunday, when radio DJ Edith Bowman said on a British TV show that she might have some intel on a secret Glastonbury performer.

“Well, I may know one, but I can’t possibly say,” she said, before recalling Cooper’s appearance on her podcast Soundtracking.

Bowman said the actor revealed he’d been in discussions with the festival’s organizers about possibly playing a show.

“I had Bradley Cooper [on] talking about A Star Is Born. And when I spoke to him, I was like, ‘I just wanna see you guys do a gig, play it live.’ And he was like, ‘Jackson’s dead!’ ” she recalled. “He said, ‘Well, we have been talking to Nick [Dewey, Glastonbury booker] and Emily about it – we’d do The Park Stage.”

Bowman later apologized to Eavis for fanning the flames, writing on Twitter, “So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper 🤪”

Gaga, meanwhile, was spotted that same day out and about across the pond in New York City, wearing a crop top, leggings and a leather jacket as she made her way to the Apollo Theater.

Cooper did play Glastonbury once before, in 2017, when he secretly shot scenes for the film in character as Jackson Maine.

“It was insane. The first five rows – we couldn’t play through the PA system because of the music. All the music’s original, so the music couldn’t get out there,” Cooper told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year. “But it was playing through the monitors. So about five rows out they could hear us, but then 20 rows out they couldn’t.”

The actor said he had just four minutes on stage at Glastonbury, and was lucky that the crowd refrained from booing him.

A Star Is Born was a critical and box office success upon its release last year, earning eight Oscar nominations and one win, for Best Original Song.

Cooper and Gaga sang the award-winning song, “Shallow,” at the 2019 Academy Awards in an intimate performance that sparked rumors of an off-screen romance between the film’s stars.

Those rumors were only intensified following Cooper’s split from longtime love Irina Shayk earlier this month.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” a source recently told PEOPLE.