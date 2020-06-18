Lady Gaga Fan Explains Heartwarming Reason Why Singer Gave Her the Leather Jacket She Was Wearing

Lady Gaga gave a fan her leather jacket after the two shared a heartfelt encounter in a market in Malibu

Lady Gaga gave one lucky fan a prized possession during a heartwarming exchange the two shared at a market in Malibu, California.

Shannon McKee, 27, told Today on Wednesday that she encountered the "Edge of Glory" singer, 34, in the market and complimented her outwear.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really badass jacket you got on,'" McKee recalled. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

McKee, a ranch hand and nanny, said that once she got to her car after leaving the store, she realized she wanted to say more to the Grammy winner.

"I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," McKee said. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right?'"

"My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too," she recalled telling Gaga. "So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."

McKee said that Gaga — who was in the market with her boyfriend Michael Polansky — told McKee to tell her friend that she loves him, and offered her a keepsake from their meeting.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.' "

The sweet moment Gaga gifted her jacket to McKee was photographed by a nearby paparazzi. In the photo, the singer can be seen wearing a black bra top and black leggings with a white mask while handing the jacket over to McKee.

McKee also opened up about the encounter with Gaga in a since-deleted Instagram video, and said that she had a few horrible hours before the sweet moment.