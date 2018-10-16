5 Things to Know About Lady Gaga's Fiancé Christian Carino

Lady Gaga has won the love game!

On Monday at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, honoree Gaga revealed she and Christian Carino are engaged by thanking “my fiancé” during her speech.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the "Alejandro" singer, 32, and the talent agent, 49, were dating in February 2017 after the pair were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert that year.

Earlier this month, it was widely believed in industry circles that the couple was engaged, though they had never previously commented. An insider told PEOPLE of the romance, “Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career. She’s in a great place now.”

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

While there may be a million reasons as to why Gaga loves Carino, here are five things to know about him.

1. He’s a talent agent to some of Hollywood’s finest.

Though Carino is now gracing the red carpets alongside Gaga, he plays a key role in the careers of some of the most successful A-list celebrities as a talent agent at CAA. Over the years, he has represented some of the biggest stars in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

2. Their love is permanent — and so is the tattoo of her face on his arm.

In November 2017, a Twitter fan account pointed out that Carino inked himself on his upper left bicep with what appears to be an image of Gaga donning long black pigtails from her V Magazine’s ‘Asia‘ cover shoot in 2011.

Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend Christian has a tattoo of her on his arm. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNZCC4Bi — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 17, 2017

3. Lady Gaga is not the first celebrity he’s dated.

Carino was familiar with media attention and paparazzi stepping in his tracks even before dating the GRAMMY award-winning singer. He previously dated The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan, and was spotted linking arms with Amber Heard on their way to a romantic dinner in 2013.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino. Larry W. Smith/EPA

Carino was also previously married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 until their split in 2013. Baldwin filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. They co-parent two beautiful daughters, Isabella and Lola.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Says She’s ‘in Love’ with Boyfriend Christian Carino a Year After Split from Taylor Kinney

4. He’s philanthropic and appreciates the act of giving.

Christian Carino attends the Delete Blood Cancer DKMS Dinner at Terrine on November 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty

When he’s not working or traveling the world with Gaga, Carino is a frequent attendee at a number of charitable events, including DKMS’ Delete Blood Cancer gatherings.

5. Most importantly, he’s her biggest fan.

In early 2017, the couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert, and just days later were seen cuddling on the Super Bowl LI field ahead of her halftime show performance. Ever since then, he’s supported her on the road during many of her Joanne world tour shows, as well as in the studio.

And his social media is evidence to prove his applause has traveled all the way around the world and back.