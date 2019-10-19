Lady Gaga Reveals Nearly Her 'Entire Body' Was X-Rayed After Falling Off Stage with Fan

Lady Gaga is reassuring her fans that she’s okay after taking a nasty fall on Thursday night.

One day after the dramatic encounter, the singer revealed on social media that she had to get X-rays — and lots of them — to ensure that she didn’t break any bones in her body.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter beside a photo of her hand X-ray, in which she held up the “OK” gesture.

Gaga, 33, then playfully quoted her own song from 2008 to make it clear that she was unharmed from the accident.

“Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌,” she added in the caption.

Gaga was performing her sold-out Las Vegas residency show Enigma on Thursday night when she plummeted off of Park MGM’s Park Theater stage and landed in the pit of the audience on her back.

At the time of the accident, the singer was being held by a male fan who she had invited onstage with her — something she builds toward every show before a stripped-down performance of her hit, “A Million Reasons”.

The performer had climbed into the man’s arms while greeting him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience, but he lost his footing while bouncing her around, slipping and falling.

Footage captured by onlookers showed the snafu from multiple directions.

Despite the hard fall, Gaga quickly recovered and returned to the stage to continue her show, reassuring fans that she was unharmed and not angry.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later remarked. “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

Speaking to the visibly shaken fan, Gaga asked, “You all right?” and then invited him back on stage. “Come on up! Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you okay?”

“Can you promise me something?” she asked him. “Will you just forgive yourself right now for that happening? It takes two to tango!”

He looked to follow her advice, praising Gaga and revealing he’s been a fan of hers for over a decade.

“I think it’s amazing!” she said. “11 years and we f—— love each other so much we fell off the damn stage … We fell into each other’s arms, Jack! We’re like Rose and Jack from the Titanic!”

She also begged her Little Monsters not to come down hard on the fan for his mistake.

“If anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them,” she said in another fan-captured video. “It’s complicated being up here. But thank you for coming up.”

This isn’t the first time Gaga has had an accident like this while performing. The star told fans on Thursday after the incident that she had fallen off the stage before.

“I’ve actually staged-dived. It was like a run, but then I stopped leaping and just dropped,” she shared.