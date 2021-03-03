The star's dog walker is on the road to recovery after being shot during last week's violent kidnapping of her two French bulldogs, who have since been returned safe

Lady Gaga 'Emotional and Grateful' Her Dog Walker Is Recovering and Her Pets Were Found: Source

Lady Gaga has a lot to feel thankful for.

A source tells PEOPLE that on Friday, the star, 34, "first got the news" that her dog walker Ryan Fischer "was doing okay" after being shot and critically wounded during last Wednesday's violent kidnapping of her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

Later that same day, Gaga — who had arrived in Rome to film the upcoming Ridley Scott movie House of Gucci just two days before the kidnapping — learned her dogs were found safe. "She was very emotional and grateful," says the source.

The robbery occurred around 9:40 p.m. last Wednesday in Hollywood, while Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia. Fischer was shot once in the chest before the assailants drove away with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind.

"[When] she got the terrible news from Los Angeles, she was extremely upset," says the source. "She was worried about her friend and her dogs. It was a terrible start to her Italian work trip."

As she awaited updates, Gaga — who offered a $500,000 reward for information about the stolen dogs — "stayed in her hotel room" and remained "hopeful it would all work out," says the source.

Gaga's prayers were answered on Friday when her dogs were brought to the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Community Police Station by a woman around 6 p.m., Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet told the Associated Press.

According to the outlet, a representative for Gaga and a detective went to the station and confirmed the dogs' identities.

It was not immediately clear how the woman obtained the dogs, though Tippet told AP that she appears to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack. He also told PEOPLE that he believes the suspects are "probably individuals that recognize the value of the dogs," and says there's nothing to indicate that they knew who owned the animals.

On Monday, Fischer opened up about the scary ordeal and expressed optimism about his recovery in an emotional Instagram post.

"I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense," he wrote. "I felt your healing support! Thank you."

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice," Fischer added.

Fischer went on to thank his family and friends, as well as first responders and healthcare workers: "You literally saved my life," he wrote.

To Gaga, Fischer wrote, "Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."

Though he said "a lot of healing still needs to happen," he's looking "forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."

Days earlier, Fischer's family confirmed that doctors expect the hero dog walker "to make a full recovery."

"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan," they said in a statement to TMZ