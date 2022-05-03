Lady Gaga Drops Inspirational Ballad 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick: 'Have Faith in Humanity'

"I won't leave 'til I understand / Promise me, just hold my hand," sings Lady Gaga on the sweeping, cinematic ballad "Hold My Hand," set to be featured in Top Gun: Maverick

Could Lady Gaga's new single be her next Oscar contender for Best Original Song?

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Chromatica performer released her latest single "Hold My Hand," a sweeping, cinematic ballad set to be featured in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, and encouraged fans to "have faith in humanity" in an Instagram post about the uplifting track.

"I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," Gaga wrote alongside a selfie posted Monday.

"When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own 🤝," continued the caption. "I love you with my whole heart for all the years I've been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you. Thank you 🙏 here we go!!! 🖤✈️"

Written and produced by Gaga and Bloodpop, with additional production from Benjamin Rice — all of whom worked on the bulk of 2020's Chromatica album — "Hold My Hand" boasts subtle electric guitar, piano, and synth instrumentation anchored by a powerful drum beat in the song's chorus and additional strings during its bridge.

The lyrics of "Hold My Hand" find Gaga passionately serenading a loved one who's hurt and in need of help. "I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long / To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleedin' / You don't need to show me again," she sings in the track's pre chorus. "But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you / I won't let go 'til the end."

"So cry tonight / But don't you let go of my hand / You can cry every last tear," belts Gaga during its hook. "I won't leave 'til I understand / Promise me, just hold my hand."

Ahead of the single's release, Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise paid Gaga a visit during her Jazz & Piano residency at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas."Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her and Cruise, 59, kissing each other on the cheek.

Gaga announced "Hold My Hand" on April 27 and penned a lengthy Instagram caption about making the song alongside its cover artwork, which sees the musician posing on a plane with "LG" printed on it.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," wrote the "Rain on Me" singer. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."