Lady Gaga Documents Being Forced to Evacuate from Malibu Home Amid Fire: ‘All We Can Do Is Pray'

Lady Gaga is one of the hundreds of thousands of California residents who has been put in harm’s way by the massive wildfires that are continuing to spread across the state.

On Friday morning, the singer revealed on Instagram that she had evacuated from her home in Malibu. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the A Star Is Born actress was seen packing up her things as smoke clouds hovered over the property.

Safely inside her car, Gaga, 32, shared another clip, writing that she was “sending my prayers to everyone today.”

Another photo from the evacuation showed the dark plumes of smoke overhead, which had almost completely obscured the blue sky.

Gaga later wrote on Twitter, “I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with man of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You.”

“Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes,” she added in a separate message.

Two wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes for safety, including many celebrities, like the Kardashians, Will Smith and Alyssa Milano.

One, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, had burned through 70,000 acres in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties as of Saturday morning, and remained at zero percent containment, Cal Fire reported. Another, the Hill Fire, has burned thousands of acres, just blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday. As of Friday, the blaze was 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation have stoked the fires, which have quickly spread throughout the state, causing a quarter of a million people to flee the area, according to CNN. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that “strong offshore” winds and low humidity “will promote conditions highly favorable” for a continued spread of the fires.

Firefighters in the northern part of the state are battling a blaze — known as the Camp Fire — which has led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people. As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned through 100,000 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. This was the largest of the three blazes as of Friday, CNN reported.

The Butte County Sheriff shared a press release on Friday stating that nine fatalities had been reported, all in the town of Paradise.

Five victims were found “in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire,” according to the statement. As their bodies were badly burned, police could not immediately identify the victims.

An additional four victims were later found.

“One person was found inside a residence and three were found outside of residences,” according to the statement.