Lady Gaga Says She 'Didn't Like' Being Single: 'I Was Actually Having a Lot of Trouble with It'

Lady Gaga may be happy to currently have a “Stupid Love” to call her own, but that wasn’t always the case.

Calling in for a radio interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Gaga, 33, shared that she was not happy when she was single.

“It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life … I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single,” Gaga shared. “I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn’t get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad,” she explained, noting that she was also facing other traumas in her life at the time.

The songstress also touched upon how her producer BloodPop would help to get her out of her funk and create music that she describes as “happy, celebratory music.”

“It showed me how strong I was,” she shared before adding, “It made me not only make a song that now is really big all over the world, and I’m so proud, but it also made me open for a place where I could fall in love.”

She continued, “I think that opening your heart in that way is very difficult and it’s scary.”

Gaga is currently linked to tech investor Michael Polansky, 36, whom she was first spotted with in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

The Grammy winner made her new relationship Instagram official later on when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with her new boyfriend on a yacht, with the caption: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️”

A source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that the A Star Is Born actress met Polansky through mutual friends. “They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” added the insider, about the new couple going public with their budding romance. “They seemed very happy together.”

Gaga had previously been linked to a few other men over the years, most notably talent agent Christian Carino and actor Taylor Kinney. Gaga was engaged to both.

While on the show, Gaga also shared with the two radio hosts the message she wanted her recent single “Stupid Love” to have.

“I really wanted with ‘Stupid Love’ to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it’s the most beautiful thing that we have and that kindness still exists even though things don’t always feel easy and can feel really hard,” she shared.

“I think it’s really great to feel grateful for what we do have and love is one of those things.”