Lady Gaga and Rumored Boyfriend Daniel Horton Have a Night Out at The Cure Concert in L.A.

Lady Gaga and her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night.

The “Shallow” singer, 33, and the audio engineer, 37, stopped by to watch The Cure and The Pixies.

“I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga captioned an Instagram Story of herself dancing at the concert, adding, “whateveridoitsneverenough,” which is a lyric from The Cure’s 1993 single ”Never Enough.”

The Oscar winner later shared another video of herself dancing with the caption, “When music is magic.”

A fan, who was also at the concert, spotted Gaga with Horton and shared photos of the pair on Twitter. In the photos, the Grammy Award-winning artist could be seen smiling with Horton by her side.

“I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F—— CUTE,” the user wrote on Twitter alongside the photos of Gaga and Horton.

I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO FUCKING CUTE pic.twitter.com/kqfRvLQFr3 — bella (@ch1bekka) September 1, 2019

Their concert outing comes just one month after a PDA-packed brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, in July.

At the time, multiple onlookers told PEOPLE exclusively that Gaga and Horton appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining. In one photo, Gaga is seen standing and bending over to kiss Horton as he sits at their table at the L.A. hot spot.

According to his LinkedIn page, Horton has worked as a monitor engineer for the singer since November 2018. He is also the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group, according to the site, and has previously worked with other big-name artists such as Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake.

Horton, who is Nashville-based, has been working with Gaga since before she started her Las Vegas residency.

He was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi, who is currently starring in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages. The two tied the knot in 2013, and Guzzardi’s most recent Instagram post of the two is from 2016.

Earlier this year, in February, Gaga split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino.