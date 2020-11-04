Lady Gaga's Dad Shows His Support for Trump After President Makes Disparaging Comments About Singer

"I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga," Trump said of the singer's support for Joe Biden on Monday

Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta is supporting Donald Trump — just one day after the president made disparaging comments about his daughter.

On Tuesday, Germanotta sent out a simple tweet: "@realDonaldTrump 2020"

"You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political," he added in another tweet an hour later.

On Monday, Trump criticized Gaga, 34, as she campaigned for his opponent Joe Biden.

"Now he's got Lady Gaga," Trump, 74, said at his rally in the city of Avoca, Pennsylvania, of Biden, 77. "Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga."

Gaga joined Biden in Pittsburgh the same day to greet college students and sing at the former vice president's campaign event.

"To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body," Gaga said in remarks at the Biden event.

"Vote for Joe," she added. "He's a good person."

On Tuesday, the pop star encouraged people to "Vote today like your life depends on it."