The pop star and tech investor were photographed sharing a kiss — with their masks on! — during President Joe Biden's inauguration last week

Lady Gaga Is 'Crazy About' Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Says Source: 'She's Happy, Healthy and in a Good Place'

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are still going strong.

An insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, that the pop star, 34, is "crazy about" her tech investor boyfriend of one year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, Gaga and Polansky, 37, put their love on display when they attended President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C, together. After Gaga delivered a high-spirited performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the event, the couple were captured exchanging a sweet kiss — with their masks on! — before watching Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris get sworn in.

"Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits," says a source close to the singer. "She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

Polansky, meanwhile, was more than happy to cheer on Gaga from the wings.

"He was content to hang in the background and blended in," says an attendee. "To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she'd say, 'This is my boyfriend.'"

The public outing was a rare move for Gaga and Polansky, who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye since the singer confirmed they were dating last February.

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky | Credit: Lady Gaga / Instagram

First spotted kissing while ringing in 2020 at a New Year's Eve bash in Las Vegas, Gaga and Polansky — she a larger than-life superstar and he a low-key businessman — appear like polar opposites at first glance.

"On the outside, Gaga and Michael seem very different," says the insider. "When they step out together, he always looks casual in jeans and a cap, while Gaga is usually more noticeable."

Over the last year, though, sources say they've formed a deep bond as they focus on making positive changes in the world through their professions.

"They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects," says the insider. "They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Selfie with New Boyfriend Michael Polansky: 'I've Got Stupid Love'

Polansky — a Harvard grad who studied mathematics and computer science — serves as the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, while Gaga has supported the mental health and wellness of young people through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

"Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it's a nice balance," says the Gaga source. "Things are going really well."

After a difficult few years, Gaga — who ended her engagement to agent Christian Carino in 2019 and has struggled with PTSD and fibromyalgia —is now feeling better than ever. "She's happy, healthy and in a good place," says the source.