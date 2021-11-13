Lady Gaga 'Couldn't Be More Happy' for Britney Spears After 13-Year Conservatorship Ends
"She empowered so many people and still does," Lady Gaga wrote of Britney Spears after the pop music icon's 13-year conservatorship was terminated
Lady Gaga is one of several celebrities singing Britney Spears' praises.
The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, celebrated the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship Saturday on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself in drag as her alter ego Jo Calderone, kissing Spears, 39, at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," Gaga wrote in the caption. "You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."
She joins a slew of other stars in celebs the "Stronger" singer's legal victory, including Cher, Paris Hilton, Cyndi Lauper, Jameela Jamil, Dionne Warwick, Andy Cohen, and more.
Spears' conservatorship was terminated Friday, when Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny approved Britney's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement.
Although Britney's conservatorship of the estate and of the person have been terminated, her temporary conservator John Zabel will retain "administrative powers" in the trust and estate. Her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright.
The "Toxic" pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart called it a "monumental day" after the ruling. "What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."
Britney also expressed her elation on Instagram, posting a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating in the street outside the courthouse. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote.