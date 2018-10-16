Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement as She Calls Christian Carino Her 'Fiancé' in Emotional Speech

She’s gonna “Marry the Night” — and her man!

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino are engaged.

At Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on Monday, honoree Gaga revealed the news by thanking “my fiancé Christian” during her speech.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Gaga, 32, and the talent agent, 49, were dating in February 2017 after the couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert that year.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that it was widely believed in industry circles that the couple was engaged, though they had never previously commented. An insider told PEOPLE of the romance, “Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career. She’s in a great place now.”

The pair have kept their love low-key from the beginning. They’ve supported each other publicly though, with Carino on hand to support Gaga ahead of her show-stopping Super Bowl LI halftime performance in Houston in 2017, where the couple was photographed cuddling on the field.

The “Million Reasons” singer briefly opened up about her relationship at the Aug. 29, 2017, stop of her Joanne World Tour in New York.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported at the time. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

Gaga was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney, 37, before news of the pair’s split broke in July 2016. Meanwhile, Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, 35; some of the high-powered agent’s clients include A-listers Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

In her emotional speech on Monday, Gaga, reflecting on her role in A Star Is Born, gushed, “Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has.”

She discussed her decision to wear a neutral Marc Jacobs pantsuit to the event. “I felt like me. I felt the truth of who I am up in my gut,” she explained. “As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who from a very young age who was conditioned to do what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the suit.”