Lady Gaga Walks Arm-in-Arm with Boyfriend Christian Carino & Her Mom While Visiting the Louvre

From Artpop to the biggest art museum in the world!

On Wednesday, singer Lady Gaga paid a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France — with her boyfriend Christian Carino and her mother Cynthia Germanotta by her side.

The 32-year-old star was photographed outside wearing a black leather trench coat, black pumps, and a matching purse. She wore her platinum blonde locks up in a twist.

Carino, whom Gaga has been dating since Jan. 2017, walked arm-in-arm with his girlfriend and Germanotta. The CAA talent agent wore all black, with a light blue jacket. Germanotta looked elegant in a blue-patterned blazer, a white blouse and black slacks.

Gaga is in Europe ahead of the 75th annual Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday. Her new movie, A Star Is Born, will premiere there on Friday in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Venice Lido.

She arrived in Venice on Thursday on a taxi boat, sitting on it’s edge in a black pinup swimsuit.

A Star Is Born tells the story of a struggling artist (Gaga) who has given up on her dream to become a singer until she crosses paths with a seasoned musician (played by Bradley Cooper).

This is the fourth time A Star Is Born has rocked the big screen. It was originally a 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredrick March, which was then remade into a 1954 musical led by Judy Garland and James Mason, which was then rebooted as a 1976 movie musical with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Cooper co-wrote, produced, and directed the picture, which is due in theaters Oct. 5. He also sings in the movie with Gaga, who co-wrote a number of the soundtrack’s songs with Mark Ronson, Lukas Nelson, and Jason Isbell.

Meanwhile, Gaga and Carino are still going strong.

PEOPLE confirmed their romance back in February 2017, just ahead of the her Super Bowl halftime performance. It came just under a year since Gaga and her former fiancé, Taylor Kinney, amicably called off their engagement.

“The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” she said last September.

This winter, Gaga will launch her Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. The star will be performing a total of 27 shows for her residency, and the singer’s little monsters will have their pick between two different styles: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.

“I can’t wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” Gaga told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement earlier this month. “We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love, and music.”