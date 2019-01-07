Lady Gaga Says Céline Dion 'Outperformed Me' in Audience at Vegas Residency Show

Lady Gaga praised Céline Dion at the 2019 Golden Globes Awards after Dion was caught rocking out at Mother Monster’s Enigma Las Vegas residency concert.

Speaking to Access, Gaga, 32, said, “She inspired my performance. I watched that video after I did that show, and then the next night when I sang ‘The Edge of Glory’ I was doing all the moves that Céline was doing because she outperformed me while I was singing! She’s an icon! And you know what is so wonderful? She is so kind.”

Gaga also had kind words to say about another singing legend: Cher.

“And you know who else is so kind is Cher,” the A Star is Born actress continued. “When this movie came out, that woman sent me like 600 white roses. And she said, ‘It worked for me and I believe it will work for you, the dreams that you wish will come true.’ From Cinderella.”

Céline Dion and Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Dec. 30, Dion was captured in multiple videos posted by fellow Enigma attendees showing off her dance moves and enthusiastically singing along in the crowd in Las Vegas. In one of the clips captured by a concertgoer, Dion is seen rocking out to “The Edge of Glory.”

According to a speech that Gaga made onstage during the show, the “My Heart Will Go On” chanteuse also joined the headliner behind the scenes before the concert began.

“Give it up for Céline Dion,” Gaga shouted during her speech. “She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before this show. That is how amazing she is.”

Gaga also posted a photo on Twitter of the two musicians posing together at the Enigma show, captioning the tweet with a pair of hearts.

Enigma opened on Dec. 28 and is running at the Park Theatre in Las Vegas until November 2019.