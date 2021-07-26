Gaga and Bennett are set to hit the stage on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 to celebrate the legendary singer's 95th birthday

Lady Gaga Says She's Excited to Perform with Tony Bennett: 'I Can't Wait to Sing with My Friend'

Lady Gaga is ready for her performances with Tony Bennett.

On Sunday, the Chromatica singer shared a video on Instagram of how Bennett "fills her home" as she shared her excitement for their performances next week to celebrate the jazz singer's 95th birthday.

"On my way Tony! ✈️" she wrote. "I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home every day."

With "Cheek to Cheek" playing in the background, Gaga shared images from her Cheek to Cheek era, including some sketches, a photo with Bennett, one of her dogs, along with some roses.

Last week, Gaga announced that she and Bennet will perform at a concert titled "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga" to celebrate his 95th birthday.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga, 35, tweeted about the performances on Aug. 3 and 5.

The concert comes several months after Bennett's family revealed that he lives with Alzheimer's disease. At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga.