Lady Gaga Cancels Her Las Vegas Show After Getting Sick with a Sinus Infection and Bronchitis

Lady Gaga was unable to perform her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday evening due to a severe illness.

Just a few hours before she was expected to take the stage for her Enigma residency, the singer, 33, revealed on social media that she had to cancel her performance at the Park Theater at Park MGM after contracting a sinus infection and bronchitis.

Though upset about the news, Gaga promised her fans (known as the Little Monsters) that she would make it up to them once her health improved.

“I’m so devasted [sic] I can’t perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad,” she wrote alongside a snap of her covering her face as she received medical treatment.

“I never want to let you down,” she continued. “I’m just to [sic] weak and ill too[sic] perform tonight. I love you little monsters I’ll make it up to you. I promise.”

Gaga also has upcoming performances scheduled for Nov. 8 and 9, though it is currently unclear if she will be canceling those, as well.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “Bad Romance” songstress’ body has endured quite a bit of pain recently.

Last month, Gaga was performing her sold-out residency show when she fell off the stage while in the arms of a male fan.

The star had invited the fan onstage — something she builds toward every show before a stripped-down performance of her hit, “A Million Reasons” — and jumped into his arms. While embracing and bouncing around, the man then lost his footing and slipped into the audience pit with Gaga.

Despite the hard fall, the performer quickly recovered and returned to the stage to continue her show, reassuring fans that she was unharmed.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on a fan video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later remarked. “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

Following the incident, Gaga revealed on social media that she had to get X-rays — and lots of them — to ensure that she didn’t break any bones in her body.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter beside a photo of her hand X-ray, in which she held up the “OK” gesture.

Gaga then playfully quoted one of her own songs to make it clear that she was unharmed from the accident. “Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌.”

The star also said she was in “a lot of pain” from the incident while celebrating the bachelorette party of her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno.