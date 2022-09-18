Lady Gaga Cancels Miami Chromatica Ball Show Mid-Performance Due to Storm: 'Better to Keep You Safe'

"Rain On Me" was about to earn a whole new meaning at Saturday night's Chromatica Ball show in Miami, but Lady Gaga wasn't going to take the risk.

Gaga, 36, made the decision to call off the remainder of the gig at the Hard Rock Stadium with only six songs left in her career-spanning set list due to an unpredictable storm that interrupted the show. She broke the news to fans on stage in Miami, explaining that she didn't want to put her little monsters in harm's way.

"I'm sorry that we can't finish but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," Gaga said. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."

Technically, the fans did end up hearing "Rain on Me," but not from Gaga herself. After Gaga shared the news of the cancellation with fans, they performed their own rendition of her Ariana Grande-featuring hit with each other, per NME.

The Miami show was Gaga's final date on her long-awaited Chromatica Ball tour, which featured 20 total tour dates, starting in Germany and officially closing out in Miami.

After announcing the news of the event's cancellation on stage, the pop superstar posted an Instagram video featuring a heartfelt message to the little monsters who came out in support of her Saturday. As she explained, despite the rain stopping at times, lightning would strike near the venue. Gaga said it wasn't time for her to be a "hardcore bad b----."

"What I really want is to be responsible and loving," Gaga said. "And I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers. So I'm sorry we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain on Me' in the rain, but what's more worth it to me is life."

Gaga then lifted up a bouquet of flowers that a fan threw at her during the show's final moments, and said in the Instagram clip that she will "cherish them forever."

"It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy. I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish this show was because I am healthy and it's a healthy decision for all of you, and for myself as well," Gaga said. "I love you. And yes, I'd rather be dry but we're all alive, so go home and be safe. I'll see you the next time I'm on stage, and until then, Chromatica will never be over. Because Chromatica is about healing, and Chromatica is about knowing that you're enough."

Outside of waiting until a future tour date to see Gaga again, Miami fans and little monsters, in general, are in for a treat when she returns to the big screen for the 2024 Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The film, Joker: Folie à Deux, has Gaga in talks to play the iconic Harley Quinn character, who the Joker meets as a psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum during several iterations of the Batman story. Todd Phillips of The Hangover will direct the film and take on writing duties with co-writer Scott Silver.

The film's 2019 predecessor broke box-office records when it became the first R-rated movie to make $1 billion, and its lead went on to win Best Actor at the Oscars as a result of his sinister performance. Folie à Deux is set to arrive on Oct. 4, 2024.