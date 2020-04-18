Lady Gaga Calls Boyfriend Michael Polansky the 'Love of My Life'

Image zoom Lady Gaga Instagram

Lady Gaga isn’t afraid to declare her “Stupid Love”!

The pop star, 34, revealed her love for boyfriend Michael Polansky during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, where she discussed the upcoming One World: Together At Home concert on Saturday night.

While discussing mental health and the novel coronavirus (COID-19) pandemic with hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Gaga casually called Polansky the “love” of her life.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our co-founder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much — they are working with my, the love of my life on something for mental health,” Gaga said, explaining that they’re developing an app.

Gaga and the tech investor, 36, have been spending time together at the “Stupid Love” singer’s Malibu, California, home as they practice social distancing during the ongoing public health crisis.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple has “been hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food” while self-isolating.

The duo was first linked at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, and the Oscar winner confirmed their relationship in February, sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with Polansky on a yacht.

In a recent interview with In Style magazine, Gaga admitted that she is “very excited to have kids.”

“I look forward to being a mom,” the “Shallow” singer said, noting how “incredible” it is that women can “hold a human inside and grow it.”

As Mother Monster, Gaga said she already feels a bit of maternal instinct.

“It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’” she told the magazine, also adding that she hopes “marriage” is in her future.

In March, Gaga called self-quarantining a “kind act for the world,” as she shared a selfie with Polansky.

“Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote in the caption. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

Image zoom Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/Getty Images

Gaga’s One World: Together at Home event will air on April 18 with the goal of raising money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The virtual benefit will feature sets by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

In addition, pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan are also set to be featured.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, BBC One will air the special internationally on April 19, and the broadcast is set to be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube.

