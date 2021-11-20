"You stood up for yourself and were so brave," Lady Gaga wrote to Britney Spears after the end of the "Lucky" singer's 13-year conservatorship

Lady Gaga Says Britney Spears Has 'Changed the Course for Women' in the Music Industry 'Forever'

Lady Gaga are Britney Spears are singing their praises for one another.

On Friday evening, Spears, 39, shared a video on her Instagram Story of Lady Gaga responding to a question about the "Lucky" singer following the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years.

In the clip, Gaga, 35, speaks candidly about what Spears has endured over the past decade. "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change," Gaga says in a red carpet interview. "I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."

Alongside the video of Gaga, Spears wrote, "Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!"

Gaga then responded to Spears' words in her own post on her respective Instagram Story alongside a makeup-free photograph of herself.

"Love you @britneyspears," Gaga wrote. "Live your best life ❤️❤️❤️ I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you. 🙏."

Spears' conservatorship was terminated earlier this month when Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement.

Although Britney's conservatorship of the estate and of the person have been terminated, her temporary conservator John Zabel will retain "administrative powers" in the trust and estate. Her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright.

The "Toxic" pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called it a "monumental day" after the ruling. "What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Spears also expressed her elation on Instagram, posting a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating in the street outside the courthouse. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote at the time.

The recent social media exchange between Gaga and Spears isn't the first time that the "Poker Face" singer has expressed her support for her fellow pop star.

Shortly after news was made public about the end of Spears' conservatorship, Gaga shared a throwback photo of herself in drag as her alter ego Jo Calderone, kissing Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

