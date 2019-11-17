Lady Gaga Serves as a Bridesmaid for Her Best Friend's Wedding: 'Time to Party!'

Lady Gaga stepped out of the spotlight this weekend to celebrate her best friend and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno’s wedding.

The “Applause” singer, 33, showed shared several photos of her pink dress and pink hair on her Instagram Story while on the beach.

“Two of my best friends just got married. Time to party!” Gaga wrote on one photo from the beach shoot which featured her holding up flowers in celebration.

She also tagged Tanno, with whom she created her new beauty line Haus Laboratories, and Tanno’s now-husband Tim Stewart in the photo.

In another photo, Gaga posed with one of the other bridesmaids on the beach as they each put one leg up while holding their flowers. She also shared a photo of the bride and groom, writing “Congratulations I love you” with a pink heart emoji.

Image zoom Lady Gaga/Instagram

Image zoom Lady Gaga/Instagram

Image zoom Lady Gaga/Instagram

The night before the wedding, Tanno posted a photo of her entire bridal party, including Gaga, to her Instagram. The singer wore a black dress and hoop earrings with her pink hair in a bun for the occasion.

Last month, Gaga attended Tanno’s bachelorette party — but admitted that she was “in a lot of pain,” as it came just one day after the singer fell offstage during a performance and landed on her back.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner,” Gaga wrote alongside a selfie from the night out. In the image, Gaga held up a fun pair of pink “bridesmaid” glasses, which perfectly matched her candy-colored hair as well as her bold eye look.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Lady Gaga/Instagram

The star went on to share another photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be herself.

“An about to be married woman and me, a single lady,” she captioned the shot, seemingly hinting that her relationship with then-rumored boyfriend Dan Hornton had come to an end. “Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup.”