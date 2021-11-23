Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky 'Act Like a Married Couple': Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the star and her tech-investor boyfriend "don't seem rushed about getting engaged"

Lady Gaga is head over heels for boyfriend Michael Polansky — but she's not in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

The star, 35, and the tech investor, 38, "don't seem rushed about getting engaged," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They almost act like a married couple already."

Gaga confirmed her relationship with Polansky in February 2020, one month after they were first spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve bash in Las Vegas.

The source says they bonded over their "focus" on charity, as Polansky — a Harvard grad who studied mathematics and computer science — serves as the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, while Gaga has supported the mental health and wellness of young people through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

Although they've kept their relationship largely out of the public eye in the nearly two years since they started dating, they put their love on display at President Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., last January, sharing a kiss after Gaga's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"Michael is very sweet and supportive," says the source. "He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Polansky was a source of strength for Gaga in February when her dog walker Ryan Fischer was attacked and shot and two of her dogs were taken while she was in Rome filming the new House of Gucci movie.

"She had just arrived in Italy to film right before her dogs were stolen, and she was clearly upset for several days," says an insider. "She would get updates from Michael."

When the dogs were ultimately returned, Polansky "would send her videos of the dogs after he got them back," adds the insider. "He also sent her flowers on the set. It was all very special, and you could tell he means the world to her."

As Gaga simply put it herself in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Although she's recently been hitting red carpet events for her much buzzed-about turn as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of organizing the murder of her ex-husband, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, in Gucci (out Nov. 24), a source says these days Gaga enjoys "a quiet life" in Malibu with Polansky.