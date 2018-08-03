Heavily-Tattooed Model Zombie Boy from Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Video Dead at 32

Lady Gaga‘s friend and model Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest has died of apparent suicide, the singer confirmed. He was 32.

Genest, who lived in Montreal, Canada, was found dead in his home on Wednesday, according to iHeartRadio Canada.

The “Million Reasons” singer also shared the sad news on Twitter Thursday, confirming he has taken his own life.

“The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating,” she tweeted honoring the model who was best known for his breakout role in her 2011 music video “Born This Way”.

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

“If you’re suffering, call a friend or family today,” she added. “We must save each other.”

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

In a second tweet, the singer shared, “Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you’re suffering from [a] Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing.

“Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too,” she tweeted.

The model’s representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Genest currently holds a Guinness World Record for the most insect tattoos on his body (a total of 176) as well as another record for the most human bone tattoos at 139.

The Canadian native would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Aug. 7.

On his Instagram page, his last post — which went up on Thursday after his death — was a photo of a dark background and a ring of light.

“—THE WELL— o Damballa lo we howl upon stars hung above we soul cast down the well of stone as fire laid betwixt two fates of most drear less dire straights each breath cuts ice as flesh is weighed in front of deaths old narrow gates where bold and brazen last rites crate,” the poem read.

“Lo heed our wish of madness deep from os our prayers we kissed so stern and cold on metal shells release by moonlight glow — Zombie Boy,” it ended. It is possible the model used an app to schedule the post on Instagram after his death.

Rick Genest, Lady Gaga FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Before his death, Genest was involved with the Home Depot Canada Foundation to bring awareness to youth homelessness.

According to iHeartRadio, Genest quickly found work as a model after being featured in the Grammy winner’s music video, modeling for magazines such as GQ, Vanity Fair, and Vogue Hommes.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.