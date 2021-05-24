Lady Gaga made an in-person appearance at the event, which also marked 10 years since the release of her Born This Way album

Lady Gaga Accepts Key to West Hollywood as City Makes May 23 Born This Way Day: 'I'll Cherish This'

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath And Lady Gaga Declare "Born This Way Day" In The City Of West Hollywood

Lady Gaga's hit "Born This Way" lives on!

On Sunday, the Grammy winner, 35, made a surprise in-person appearance in West Hollywood as local officials granted her a key to the city, officially declaring May 23 as Born This Way Day.

The honor comes alongside the 10-year anniversary of Gaga's Born This Way album's release, which has the message of LGBTQ pride and acceptance.

"You've been the motherf-----g key to my heart for a long time," the artist told the crowd, who cheered for her. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath And Lady Gaga Declare "Born This Way Day" In The City Of West Hollywood Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said, according to the WeHo Times, that "through her music and activism, Lady Gaga has become a cultural icon for our generation."

"The anthem 'Born This Way' has become an out-and-proud declarative stance for countless LGBTQ people. The Born This Way Foundation fosters honest conversations about mental health with young people and seeks to eradicate the stigma around mental health struggles. I'm overjoyed to declare today 'Born This Way Day' and, on behalf of the entire City Council, give a Key to the City to Lady Gaga as we launch Pride this year in West Hollywood!"

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath And Lady Gaga Declare "Born This Way Day" In The City Of West Hollywood Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gaga later posted photos on Instagram from the celebration, showing off the "Born This Way" street art installation and explaining more about the meaning behind her 2011 Born This Way release.

