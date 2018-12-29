Lady Gaga Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Star-Studded Affair — Including Katy Perry!

Las Vegas has officially gone Gaga!

More than a year after announcing her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, Lady Gaga took the stage on Friday night and showed the opening night crowd why she was worth the wait.

Simply put, it lived up to the hype.

The highly energetic show began with Gaga descending from the rafters to a standing ovation as “Just Dance” began to play. For the next 90 minutes, she played a combination of greatest hits and fan favorites, all while lasers continuously peppered the Park Theater.

Throughout the majority of the show, Gaga spoke to a benevolent artificial intelligence graphic on the oversized screens, something she called both the “simulation” and her “enigma.”

The graphic helped her guide the concert, not that she need much help. The crowd — which included Katy Perry, Dave Grohl, Adam Lambert, Regina King, Marisa Tomei and Jeremy Renner — was on board from the jump.

Enigma was very theatrical and very “Gaga”: she sang several songs while hovering over the crowd; she changed costumes multiple times; she also played into the Enigma theme, constantly speaking to the alien-like character on the screen.

Still, she didn’t forget about the 5,200 people watching it all happen.

“We have shared so much. I love you with all my heart,” she told the sold-out crowd at Park MGM during a heartfelt moment. “I’ll tell you something. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in my life that none of you have ever seen, and I try to share some of it with you. But, I can’t share it all because you have to be there to see it. So in some small way, I guess my enigma came to me so I could share some small part of me with you.”

The show touched of everything from the upbeat, such as “Bad Romance” and “Applause,” to the more sentimental, such as “Million Reasons,” during which she played the piano in the middle of the stage.

Before singing her hit “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born, she said, “For a really long time I felt so misunderstood about the way I dressed, the way I talked, my attitude. They thought it was shallow. I’m so proud to be this far, but the truth is, you gave birth to me.”

While the show is still in its infancy, Gaga showed why Enigma is the hottest ticket in town. It was also a long time coming, as Gaga initially announced her residency at Park MGM in late 2017, making fans salivate for over a year.

The show on Friday was the first of 23 Enigma dates. However, she will also perform nine separate shows titled Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, which will feature stripped-down versions of her songs.

Setlist:

“Just Dance”

“Poker Face”

“Love Game”

“Dance in the Dark”

“Money Honey”

“Telephone”

“Applause”

“Paparazzi”

“Aura”

“Why Did You Do That”

“I’m Afraid of Americans” (cover)

“The Edge of Glory”

“Alejandro”

“Million Reasons”

“You and I”

“Bad Romance”

“Born This Way”

“Shallow”