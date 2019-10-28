Lady Gaga and Ashanti gave Las Vegas concertgoers the show of a lifetime over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the two superstars shocked the crowd as they took the stage together during musician Brian Newman’s “After Dark” lounge show at the NoMad restaurant.

As seen in a fan video shared on Twitter, Gaga, 33, and Ashanti, 39, shared the microphone on the stage as they belted out the latter’s 2002 single, “Foolish,” while the audience danced along.

The “Shallow” singer sported pink hair and a black dress for the performance, while Ashanti opted for a tan Louis Vuitton outfit and sunglasses.

The singers held each other close as they finished off the song and then proceeded to hug to celebrate the performance. The crowd, meanwhile, went wild over the unexpected show.

Gaga, who is currently performing her Las Vegas residency show Enigma, recently suffered a dangerous fall off of the Park MGM’s Park Theater stage at the Oct. 17 show.

At the time, Gaga was being held by a male fan who she had invited onstage with her (a treat for one lucky concertgoer she builds into every show before a stripped-down performance of her hit, “A Million Reasons”).

She had climbed into the man’s arms while greeting him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience, but he lost his footing while bouncing her around, slipping and falling.

Footage captured by onlookers showed the snafu from multiple directions.

Luckily, Gaga quickly recovered — returning to the stage and continuing the show.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later remarked. “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

While Gaga is continuing to headline her Las Vegas residency, Ashanti recently released a collaboration with Afro B titled “Pretty Little Thing.” She was also on the soundtrack for her musical film Stuck, which was released in April.

That same month, she spoke to PEOPLE about a potential upcoming album with good friend Ja Rule.

“I believe he is working on music,” she said of Ja Rule. “We were touring for the past three years. I just saw him two days ago, we had a show together in Indio [California].”

She continued, “We have some shows together. He’s definitely gonna be working on stuff and we’re gonna be doing some stuff together as well.”

“We’re still on the path to dropping a joint album,” Ashanti added. “I think that should be kind of cool, too.”