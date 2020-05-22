Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Drop New Single 'Rain on Me' — Listen

The song is the second single off of Lady Gaga's upcoming new album, Chromatica

Lady Gaga is giving listeners another taste of Chromatica.

At midnight on Friday, the Grammy-winning singer, 34, dropped a new single from her upcoming sixth studio album — "Rain on Me," a collaboration with Ariana Grande, 26.

"I'd rather be dry but at least I'm alive," the two sing in the funky, disco dance track.

The upbeat tune features a futuristic techno-pop vibe, boasting the talents of both artists, with Grande touching her signature high note octaves as Gaga's bold voice echos throughout the track as she sings, "Rain on me" and "Hands up to the sky/I'll be your galaxy."

Fans have been awaiting the song since April when Gaga first dropped the tracklist for her LP.

The two singers have been teasing the tune on social media, too, tweeting out lyrics and sharing a handful of promotional photos on Instagram featuring both posing in futuristic garb.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives," Gaga previously told Paper magazine of "Rain on Me," her first vocal collaboration with Grande. "It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

"Love u @ArianaGrande," Gaga tweeted on Thursday. "Let’s do this. Nothing can stop us, we know that now. 💕🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️."

Grande then responded and wrote, "I love you so much more. Nothing could stop us before either, we just had to realize it ! I’m so excited ☁️ Thank you🤍 I’m ready #rainonme."

"Rain on Me" is the second single Gaga has released from Chromatica. She dropped the lead song, "Stupid Love," back in February (though the song had leaked back in January).

Chromatica — Gaga’s first new album since 2016’s Joanne, which became her fourth consecutive record to reach number one in the United States — was originally scheduled to come out on April 10, but Gaga delayed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga said at the time. "Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.'

The 16-track album will now be released on May 29. Other collaborations expected on the record include a song with Korean pop group BLACKPINK and another with famed singer-songwriter Elton John.

Gaga previously described Chromatica as a dance record, telling Apple Music’s Zane Low that the pop sound and futuristic, high-energy video for "Stupid Love" is part of Chromatica‘s out-of-this world tone.

"We’re definitely dancing," Gaga said. "I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure. I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album … I said, ‘I’d like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.' '

As for Gaga's upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour, slated to kick off in Paris in July, she insisted that it will continue as planned and that her Las Vegas residency shows — which had been postponed due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on public gatherings — would hopefully continue.