Lady Gaga Apologizes for Drawing ‘Unjust Conclusion’ on Cause of Rick 'Zombie Boy' Genest's Death

Lady Gaga is clarifying her condolences after the sudden death of Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest at age 32.

The Grammy winner, 32 — who collaborated with Genest on the 2011 music video for “Born This Way” — wrote on Twitter Saturday, “Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.”

Lady Gaga added in a second tweet, “The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace 🙏 You beautiful soul.”

Genest was found dead in his home in Montreal on Wednesday. Both the Canadian authorities and Lady Gaga have stated that the death was a suicide, but Karim Leduc, Genest’s manager, told PEOPLE on Friday that his family and friends think it was an accident.

“For us, the family and close entourage, we feel there’s too many inconsistencies around his death to rule it as a suicide, and for people to jump to conclusions that rapidly was disappointing,” Leduc said. “The balcony from which he fell on the third floor was a very dangerous balcony … It’s a balcony that has very small rails/guards — an emergency/fire escape balcony – and he was leaning his back towards it like sitting on the ledge of the rail, and he fell from his backside onto the floor.”

Leduc also told PEOPLE that Genest “didn’t jump from the third floor like they’re making it seem,” adding that the 32-year-old model and actor “didn’t leave any notes” and had “actually made plans for a couple things that week.”

In a now-deleted tweet posted on Thursday, Lady Gaga stated that Genest had taken his own life. “The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating,” she wrote. “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other.”