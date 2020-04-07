Lady Gaga Apologizes to Jimmy Fallon After Awkward Video Call-In: 'We Weren't Quite Ready Yet'

Lady Gaga is sorry for getting Jimmy Fallon‘s hopes up last week.

On Monday, the “Stupid Love” singer, 34, returned to The Tonight Show‘s at-home broadcast after an admittedly awkward appearance on Wednesday’s episode. Gaga apologized for not delivering her “big news” last week, and for her cutting the phone-in interview short to make more calls.

“I’m so sorry,” she began. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.”

Fallon, 45, laughed about the memorable exchange, during which Gaga appeared flustered as she fielded calls and played phone tag with the late-night host, trying to set up a new time to share her news.

“It turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us … and got a lot of people excited about what we’re about to discuss tonight,” the late-night host said.

Ready to now share the announcement, Gaga revealed plans for a worldwide fundraising special, One World: Together at Home, which will air on April 18 on multiple networks. Fallon will also co-host the fundraiser with fellow late-night mainstays, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“I mean, come on, all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause,” said the Oscar winner, who helped arrange the big event has already raised $35 million in donations for the World Health Organization with Global Citizen. “I’m so happy [that] … everybody’s working together.”

She added: “We’re going to have amazing hosts and [artists] and the truth is that we’re also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting, and this is what I really want to do with the show.”

The broadcast is in partnership with Global Citizen and WHO, and will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and health care to those in need during the pandemic.

Some stars set to appear during the virtual show include Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Other celebrities — including David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — will also be featured.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT on ABC, CBS and NBC.

Meanwhile, BBC One will air the special internationally on April 19, and the broadcast is set to be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube.

