Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Announce Second Album, Cole Porter Tribute Love for Sale

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's sophomore album follows their 2014 hit record Cheek to Cheek

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are hitting new high notes.

The 35-year-old pop star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and the legendary singer, 95, will release a Cole Porter tribute album titled Love for Sale, out Oct. 1.

"The day we released 'Cheek To Cheek' in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter," Gaga wrote. "I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation."

The artists even teased a listen of new music on the upcoming record, with Gaga sharing a snippet of their "I Get A Kick Out Of You" cover on Instagram.

The Grammy winners have formed a special bond over the years, collaborating for the 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek, which debuted at number one on Billboard's Top 200 pop and rock charts, per AARP.

Now, the singers have teamed up again in celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday Aug. 3, performing Tuesday and Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga wrote on Twitter when announcing "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga" on July 19.

One week later, Gaga voiced her excitement for the performances before she traveled to the Big Apple for rehearsals.

"On my way Tony! ✈️. I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home every day," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video with their version of "Cheek to Cheek" playing in the background.

The concerts come several months after Bennett's family revealed that he lives with Alzheimer's disease. At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga.

"Yes, but you know, Gaga is wonderful," Benedetto said on CBS This Morning in February, "Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget."

Before Bennett's family shared the health news with the public, they spoke first with the "Bad Romance" singer.

"I wanted to check with [Lady Gaga] to make sure she was cool," Bennett's son, Danny, told AARP of asking Gaga about sharing Bennett's diagnosis. "She watches his back all the time. She was like, 'Absolutely, it's just another gift that he can give to the world.'"