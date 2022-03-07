Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled Chromatica Ball Tour Dates — and Adds 8 More!

For each ticket sold in the U.S., $1 will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation

"Just Dance" because Lady Gaga is going on tour again!

Live Nation announced on Monday that Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball's new tour dates are confirmed — and more cities have been added to the stadium tour!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tour dates were originally postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now rescheduled, Gaga, 35, added eight new shows.

The stadium tour, in support of Gaga's 2020 album Chromatica, is set to kick off in Denmark in July and will end in September in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Will Be a Presenter at 2022 Oscars Despite Best Actress Snub for House of Gucci

Tickets for previously scheduled shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston are on sale now, while tickets for the new dates will go on sale on March 14 on Ticketmaster.

For shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. The foundation was founded by the star and her mother in 2012 and is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a "kinder and braver world."

Gaga originally postponed the tour in June 2020 — and at the time, shared a message with her fans.

"We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have," Gaga tweeted of the postponement.

Meanwhile, in May 2020 when she released the album, she rang in the occasion with an at-home dance party with her manager Bobby Campbell.

The singer also reflected on her dance party song, "911" during a candid chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music one week before the release, sharing that it is "about an antipsychotic that I take." The star also revealed in the interview that she "flirted with the idea of sobriety" while recording the highly anticipated record.

"I don't take any pain medication, because it's not healthy for me. But I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album," she shared. "It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks in House of Gucci Italian Accent on Colbert to Discuss 'Immersive' Method Acting

"But part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going,' and feel good enough," Gaga continued. "I am good enough. It's not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I'm perfectly imperfect.'"

Since Chromatica, Gaga released Dawn of Chromatica, a remix album of the original featuring musicians like Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on Sept. 3. She also released Love for Sale with icon Tony Bennett, a Cole Porter tribute album on Sept. 30.

House of Gucci was nominated, however, for Best Makeup & Hairstyling, highlighting the work done by Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock and Frederic Aspiras. She celebrated the nod and congratulated all the other nominees on Instagram.