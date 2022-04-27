Lady Gaga Announces New Song 'Hold My Hand' for Top Gun: Maverick: 'Love Letter to the World'

New music is on the way from Lady Gaga!

On Wednesday, Gaga announced she would be releasing a new song titled "Hold My Hand" on May 3 for the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick — and she's calling it a "love letter" to her fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram announcing the news. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

She continued, "I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it's been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.' "

On Monday, Gaga, 36, teased the single by tweeting a few lyrics from it.

"Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey," she wrote.

The movie sees the return of Tom Cruise for his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a pilot student training with the U.S. Navy in the 1986 original.

Lady Gaga 'Hold My Hand' Lady Gaga "Hold My Hand" Cover | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

In the trailer, Maverick is shown moving into a teaching position at the request of his former classmate Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who is now a high-ranking Navy official. The movie will hit theaters May 27.

Meanwhile, aside from her work on music for the film, Gaga is set to kick off her Chromatica Ball tour in July — which was originally postponed due to concerns surrounding the COVD-19 pandemic. The tour will wrap up in September.

The tour is in support of her 2020 album Chromatica, and one week ahead of its release, she reflected on her dance party song, "911" during a candid chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music — sharing that it is "about an antipsychotic that I take." The star also revealed in the interview that she "flirted with the idea of sobriety" while recording the highly anticipated record.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks in House of Gucci Italian Accent on Colbert to Discuss 'Immersive' Method Acting

"I don't take any pain medication, because it's not healthy for me. But I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album," she shared. "It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling."