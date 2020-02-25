Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' as She Prepares Upcoming Album

Guess who’s back!

Lady Gaga announced via social media Tuesday that the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album will be released Friday at midnight EST.

“‘STUPID LOVE’ THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6,” the pop songstress captioned a photo of a billboard that featured the song’s title name and a pair of neon pink lips beside an image of Mother Monster herself.

Fans speculated that new music from the pop crooner was due to be released soon when the song leaked late last month.

Gaga, 33, broke her silence regarding the leak when she tweeted “can y’all stop” along with a meme of a girl dancing with a ski mask on.

Gaga has teased new music for some time now, most notably in March 2019 when she poked fun at pregnancy rumors and tweeted, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” referring to her soon to be released sixth LP.

Later in December 2019 she joked around again, this time in regards to her hygiene, tweeting about her assistant asking her the last time she bathed during the music making process.

Eagle eyed fans also noticed in an October 2019 tweet that Gaga was playing a song on her phone called “Stupid Love,” which they correctly guessed would be a part of her upcoming album.

The new single follows Gaga’s A Star Is Born tracks “Shallow,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” and “I’ll Never Love Again” which were recorded for the 2018 film.

Prior to her ASIB success, Gaga released her fifth studio album Joanne in 2016 that saw the experimental pop star in a more stripped down state.

Joanne received generally positive reviews from critics and became Gaga’s fourth consecutive album to reach number one in the United States.

Joanne was nominated for best pop vocal album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and two of its singles, “Million Reasons” and “Joanne” were nominated for best pop solo performance, for which the latter won the award.

“Stupid Love” will be released Friday at midnight EST.