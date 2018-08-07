Lady Gaga to Launch Las Vegas Residency at the End of the Year — All the Details

Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas — and her fans are getting double the fun.

The six-time Grammy winner, 32, will launch her exclusive residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort, on Dec. 28, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I can’t wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love, and music,” Gaga tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The star will be performing a total of 27 performances for her residency, and the singer’s little monsters will have their pick between two different shows: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.

Lady Gaga will kick off her exclusive residency Friday, Dec. 28 at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort Courtesy Live Nation

According to a press release, Lady Gaga Enigma will take fans on an adventure built around her biggest pop hits, while Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will feature stripped-down versions of her songs, as well as music from The Great American Songbook.

“Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me,” Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city’s most exciting new destination.”

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Aug. 13, and a limited number of VIP packages — including meet and greets — will be available for purchase.

See all of Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency dates below:

LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

Dec. 28, 30 and 31

Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25 and 31

Nov. 2, 6 and 8

LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2, 9